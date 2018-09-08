Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greene County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A candlelight vigil will be held tonight to remember the Greene County Deputy who died last night.

If you would like to attend, it begins at 7 p.m. tonight (September 8) at 1010 N. Boonville. Please be sure to line the sidewalks and keep the streets clear.

Deputy Aaron Roberts was killed on Friday night after rushing waters washed his car away near Fair Grove.

Additionally, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, you can donate to Deputy Roberts family at any Great Southern Bank in the state of Missouri. Just let the tellers know that it is for "Deputy Roberts" or "Aaron Roberts."

A gofundme page has been set up as well. You can find the link to that here.

We will provide more coverage on our newscast tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.