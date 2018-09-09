Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember Greene County Deputy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A candlelight vigil was held Saturday evening in the memory of Deputy Aaron Robert just outside the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Over 100 people attended.

Hymns were sung and prayers were given at the vigil.

Deputy Roberts was a former officer with the Willard Police Department for several years before making his way to the sheriff's office in Greene County.

At his new post, he was known as an energetic man who was close to his work family.

If you're thinking of ways to help out Robert's family, local officers are one step ahead.

The sheriff's mounted posse of Greene county is raising funds through GoFundMe.

Their goal is $25,000 and they've already reached more than half of that in 24 hours.

The funds will be deposited into a Great Southern Bank account for the time being.

If you prefer to donate in person, you can do so at any Great Southern Bank across the state.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office posted instructions on its Facebook page.

All you need to do is let the tellers know your donation is for "Deputy Roberts" or "Aaron Roberts."

The post mentions there will be updates on social media regarding Robert's upcoming funeral.

