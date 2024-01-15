On a crystal-clear day, one thing you don’t expect to see falling from the sky is snow. Around the Ozarks on Saturday, as the sun was shining bright, it was snowing most of the day.

The weather phenomenon of snow falling during clear conditions is called “diamond dust,” and it could be rarer than finding a five-carat diamond.

On a clear day, snow is not falling to the earth from a cloud. Diamond dust has less to do with precipitation and more to do with a temperature inversion.

Normally, temperatures get colder as you go up in higher altitudes. During an inversion, that is flipped. Cold air sits at the surface with warmer air above the layer of cold. Warmer air has higher water vapor content, and as the warmer, moister air mixes with the colder air below, ice crystals form.

As the tiny ice crystal floats through the air, it glistens as it catches the sunlight (similar to how household dust shows up in sunlight).

The one requirement for diamond dust to occur is frigidly cold temperatures. In Antarctica, diamond dust happens over 300 days a year.