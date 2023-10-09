A daytime phenomenon known as the “ring of fire” will be streaking across the sky on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible in North and South America, including the Ozarks.

On Saturday, around 10:30 a.m. the eclipse will begin. The peak time for Springfield will be around 11:53 a..m. In southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, it will not be the full ring of fire, instead about 70% of the sun will be blocked.

If you’re hoping to see a total eclipse, you’ll have to head west. The path of the eclipse will be from Eugene, Oregon southeast to Corpus Christi, Texas.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. However, this happens when the moon is near its farthest point from Earth so it does not completely block the sun. This partial blocking creates the ‘ring of fire’ look.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The areas located in the center of the moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will experience a total eclipse. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be on April 8, 2024. While the Ozarks are not in the ‘path of totality’, eastern parts of Missouri will be.

Regardless of if you are viewing a partial or a total eclipse, the dangers are the same. Observers need to wear solar eclipse glasses. Cameras, telescopes and binoculars must have solar filters placed in front of their lenses at all times.

The forecast for Saturday is looking a little cloudy. You can stay up to date with the latest changes by using our app.