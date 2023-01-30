CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton man was killed in a head-on collision during the morning of Jan. 29.

Matthew W. Hallquist, 32, of Camdenton, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu on Missouri Route 7 north of Bollinger Creek Road. Around 9:41 a.m. on Jan. 29, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers initiated a crash investigation involving Hallquist’s vehicle.

According to the crash report, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shaylin M. Torimino, 19, of Climax Springs, crossed the center line and hit Hallquist’s Malibu head-on. Hallquist was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:56 a.m.

Torimino was transported to an Osage Beach hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.