CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton man was killed after a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.

According to the crash report, Dennis Harmon, 48, was traveling on US 54 eastbound when the Harley Davidson traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a median cable barrier and ejected Harmon from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries later that night.

The crash report states that Harmon was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the 30th fatality accident in Troop F in 2023.