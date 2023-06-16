CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camdenton man was arrested on June 14 for firing a weapon at his neighbors and deputies during a dispute.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence north of Camdenton for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies announced they were there and began approaching the residence.

The release states that deputies heard one gunshot, followed by another shot and observed a muzzle flash from the firearm came from behind a nearby vehicle.

After repeated commands, 62-year-old Gary Roethler appeared from behind the vehicle with his hands raised and was detained.

During the investigation, deputies found a Ruger .357 Magnum with a red laser attached in Roethler’s pocket containing several empty cartridges. A box of ammo was also found on the hood of Roethler’s vehicle.

The reporting party told police they fired their own firearm at an animal near their chicken coop on the property. Immediately after they fired, Roethler began firing in their direction and allegedly yelled if there was going to be another civil war, that he (Roethler) would start it. The reporting party also stated lasers were pointed at them.

Roethler was arrested and transported to Camden County Detention Facility and is facing charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.