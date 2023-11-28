CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two women were arrested last week after FLOCK cameras helped inform Camden County deputies of a stolen vehicle just west of Camdenton.

Deputies were alerted to the stolen vehicle on Tuesday, November 21 around 7 a.m. The white 2003 Ford F150 was pared at a Casey’s General Store. Deputies ran the plate numbers and discovered it had been stolen from Ste. Genevieve County.

Deputies approached the women inside the vehicle and one of the women, 47-year-old Glenda K. Whaley of Bonne Terre, Mo., told deputies she had taken the truck from her family’s house without permission.

Whaley and the other woman, 49-year-old Tina Herron of Bismarck, Mo., were arrested. Whaley was charged with 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. She is being held at the Camden County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Herron is charged with possession of a controlled substance with a $50,000 surety bond. She is being held on several parole and probation violation warrants.