Camden County Woman Missing, Police Ask for Public's Help

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in the search of a missing woman.

Colleen Putman, 29, was last seen September 14th when she told a friend she was meeting a man from a dating website and she would return on September 16th, according to the Department's Facebook page.

Putman was last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt.

Putman drives a black 4-door 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis.

The paint on the roof and hood of that car are faded.

Contact your local law enforcement with any details on her whereabouts.