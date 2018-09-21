News

Camden County Woman Missing, Police Ask for Public's Help

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 08:32 PM CDT

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in the search of a missing woman.

Colleen Putman, 29, was last seen September 14th when she told a friend she was meeting a man from a dating website and she would return on September 16th, according to the Department's Facebook page.

Putman was last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt.

Putman drives a black 4-door 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis.

The paint on the roof and hood of that car are faded.

Contact your local law enforcement with any details on her whereabouts.

