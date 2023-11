CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple narcotics warrants and absconding on work release.

44-year-old Samuel A. Phillips is known to frequent Edwards and Climax Springs in Camden and Benton Counties.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts can contact the Camden County MO Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243 or your local law enforcement agency with any information.