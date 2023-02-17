CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred south of Camdenton on Feb. 16.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, police and medical personnel on the scene located a deceased male lying on the floor of the residence.

The male was identified as Thomas E. Gifford, 62.

Detectives spoke with the reporting party who had not heard from him in several days. During the service of the search warrant, detectives discovered evidence of a suspicious death.

Police are currently investigating the death as a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.