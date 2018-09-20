Camden County Sheriff Searching for Missing Gravois Mills Woman

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo- The Camden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman from Gravois Mills.

According to the departments Facebook page, 29-year-old Colleen M. Putman was last seen on September 14th when she told a friend that she was meeting a male subject from a dating website and would return by September 16th.

On September 18th the Camden County Sheriff's Office received the report that Putman was missing.

Putman is described as being 5'1", 110 pounds, long brown wavy hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt. Driving a black 1996, Mercury Grand Marquis, 4 door, Missouri registration: SR2U8G. The vehicle has a faded roof and hood.

If you have any information, please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Officer 573-346-2243 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.