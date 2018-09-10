Camden County Sheriff's Search for Missing Teenager

LAKE OZARK, Mo- The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Departments Facebook post, 13-year-old Nikki Gallman went missing from her home in Lake Ozark around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Nikki is described as being slim build, 5'3", light skin tone, medium length brown hair, brown eyes. Last believed wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, gray t-shirt. Hair may be in a bun.

An extensive search was conducted by Deputies, MSHP, (including helicopter) and area fire department members, without success. The search was discontinued until daylight.

Around 7:45 am Monday morning, the girl was possibly sited hiding in a stairwell of a residence. When she saw the homeowner, she ran into a nearby wooded area.

Currently, there are several deputies, with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lake Ozark Lake Ozark Fire searching for the missing girl.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243 or 911.

