Camden County Sheriff's Department Issued Endangered Silver Advisory for Missing Man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - The Camden County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man.

Harold Lee Neely Sr., 69, is 6'1", 170 pounds, white male, gray hair, blue eyes and has a fulled beard went missing after his family lost sight of his vehicle in Jefferson City as they were traveling to Tampa, Florida.

He is driving a black, 2013, Ford Escape with Missouri License plate PS0P8B.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on US63 from US54 in Jefferson City.

Neely has a history of medical conditions including diminished memory and a heart condition.

Anyone with information on Neely's whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Camden County Sheriff’s Department at 573-346-2243.