Camden County's 4-Legged Deputy Makes Return

CAMDENTON, Mo -- Camden county residents may soon see a familiar 4-legged sheriff's deputy back out on patrol.

Cin-O-Man was sidelined back in March due to a case of laminitis, but made her debut just before summer took its final bow.

"It feels great," said Lt. Arlyne Page with the Camden county Sheriff's Office. "They each have their own individual badges that signify their roles."

Lt. Page has championed horse mounted patrol over her tenure with the department.

Equines provide invaluable vantage points at concerts, parades, and search and rescue.

"We patrol primarily the parking lot where can look down into vehicles, go along the wood-line, and listen for any issues that may be happening," Lt. Page explained.

Cin-O-Man's return will not only make an impact on the streets, but also in the classroom. Harley and Saber are 2 horses in her shadow for a department that will hopes to eventually have a patrol of 10 horses.

