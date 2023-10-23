CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Eric Brandon Cole pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse in the death of Tanner Elmore in June of 2022.

Elmore was last seen at Walmart on June 7, 2022, with Cole. He was missing for over a month before his body was found at the McCubbins Point area of Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Cole was originally charged with 2nd-degree murder in the case, but that charge, along with charges of stealing and conspiracy to commit a felony, were dropped.

Cole told investigators that he and Elmore drove to Jefferson City to buy narcotics, but Elmore had a bad reaction to the drugs and overdosed. He said he tried to get Narcan but was unsuccessful.

The court case alleged that Cole drove Elmore back to Camden County without stopping to get help from a hospital, police station, or fire station, eventually leaving his body at McCubbins Point.

Cole was sentenced to four years in prison on October 23, 2023.