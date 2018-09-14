News

Camden County Man Charged with Sex Crimes Against Minor

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 07:40 PM CDT

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A Linn Creek Man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts of sex crimes against a minor.

Michael Harris, 36, has been charged with Statutory rape in the first degree, statutory sodomy of the first degree, sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child, child molestation in the 4th degree and child molestation in the 2nd degree.

Harris is being held in the Camden County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

