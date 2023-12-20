CAMDENTON, Mo. – Controversy in Camden County is stemming from the use of license plate recognition cameras. The cameras are the latest addition in southwest Missouri after being installed in cities like Springfield and Branson.

“We found out that there definitely is one out on Highway 54 west of Camdenton,” Presiding Camden County Commissioner Ike Skelton said. “It was put there by the Missouri Department of Public Safety. They did not go through the county commission.”

The county commission passed an ordinance restricting the use of high-speed cameras that read license plates and store data for law enforcement agencies. The commission held a public meeting earlier in December to discuss the purpose of the cameras.

“The overwhelming majority of those individuals there were absolutely against these camera readers of these plate readers and spy cameras,” Skelton said. “I don’t believe that we should have those things out there where literally everybody that drives by it, their picture is taken. The information is stored, and who knows what they’re going to do with it.”

The ordinance bans any installation of cameras on county roads.

“The overwhelming majority of the people responding are in favor of what we’re doing,” Skelton said. “The county does not have the authority to tell the municipalities that they can’t have them. But we certainly can work on any of the unincorporated areas of Camden County.”

The ordinance does not include state roads, which is where the current camera is located.

“There is a memorandum of understanding or an agreement, a contract that we have access to the information the Department of Public Safety pulls up through that license plate recognition technology,” Public Information Officer for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Scott Hines said. “The sheriff’s office doesn’t own any static or mobile units, but we do have access to other agencies units, much like most of the state does. “

Hines said the license plate recognition technology has already helped catch criminals.

“We’ve recovered two stolen vehicles using that license plate recognition technology,” Hines said. “We also assisted in taking a subject into custody who is wanted for a murder case in California. We as a deputies, we have a responsibility to verify that information. We can’t just make an arrest based on what the license plate reader tells us.”

But the commission and several community members said the technology has gone too far.

“I just believe that our rights and our liberties are more important than being able to catch somebody that has crossed that has committed a crime,” Skelton said.

The sheriff’s office said the technology is not meant to spy on people, and will not violated any ordinance set forth by the commission.

“Our mission is to protect people,” Hines said. “We certainly don’t want to invade anyone’s privacy. That’s not what this technology is for. This technology is to assist us in protecting people.”

The commission said it eventually wants to change the ordinance to include city or state roads.