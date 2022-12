LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A California man was killed near Phillipsburg in Laclede County on Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to investigate a crash at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the 118 mile marker of westbound I-44.

The investigation found that the pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by a 2017 GMC Yukon driven by a 32-year-old woman from Huntsville, Arkansas.

Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, California, was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 18.