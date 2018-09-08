News

California Man Enters Guilty Plea for Murder

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 11:09 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 11:09 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man from California has plead guilty to second degree murder from 2017.

Dameon Clinghan, 25, had previously entered a plea of not guilty. On Friday, September 8, Clinghan withdrew that and entered a plea of guilty.

Clinghan was arrested for the drive-by shooting of 28-year-old Tyler Rambo in October of last year. Clinghan shot Rambo from a car at Dayton Mobile Home Park on south Scenic. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 9, 2018 in Springfield. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected