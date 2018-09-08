California Man Enters Guilty Plea for Murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man from California has plead guilty to second degree murder from 2017.

Dameon Clinghan, 25, had previously entered a plea of not guilty. On Friday, September 8, Clinghan withdrew that and entered a plea of guilty.

Clinghan was arrested for the drive-by shooting of 28-year-old Tyler Rambo in October of last year. Clinghan shot Rambo from a car at Dayton Mobile Home Park on south Scenic.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 9, 2018 in Springfield.