CalArk Trucking donates trailer to outreach center

SHANNON HILLS, Ar. (KARK) - Opening up an empty 53' x 8' trailer was like unwrapping a Christmas present for Dennis Ochterbeck.

"It's coming in from God's blessings. There's no other source. We can't afford that, whatever it costs, so God gives it to us," Ochterbeck.

The trailer was donated to the Healing Waters Outreach Center by CalArk Trucking.

"What we especially appreciate about Healing Waters is that they're so practical," Cathy Businelle, CalArk Trucking communications coordinator, said.

The Shannon Hills facility serves those in need in the Little Rock area by supplying necessities. It recently partnered with Good 360 where it will receive shipments of donated items from Walmart each week.

"Household goods, school supplies, bicycles, all of these things are already now at the Walmart stores," Ochterbeck said.

However, there was a problem.

"We don't have enough storage," Ochterbeck said.

That was until CalArk Trucking stepped in to help. CalArk has had a long history of helping the outreach center by transporting donations for them and now donating this trailer for additional storage.

"We've been really impressed with how great they are at taking very limited services and providing a huge service to the community," Businelle said.

"God gave it to us for a purpose and a reason," Ochterbeck said.

That purpose and reason - to serve an even greater amount of the community.

