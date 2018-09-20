C-SPAN Calling Students to Enter Civil Documentary Competition
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - C-SPAN is calling on all middle school and high school students, to enter into its annual civics documentary competition called "Student-Cam".
This year's topic is on "What Does It Mean to Be American".
Students are asked to create a 5-to-7-minute video about constitutional rights, nationalism, and a historic event to explain how it defines the American experience.
Believe it or not, there is up to $100,000 in cash prizes for winning documentaries.
If your child wants to compete, they have from November 1, 2018, through January 20th, 2019 to submit.
More Stories
-
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - A landslide set off by heavy rains buried…
-
LAREDO, Texas (AP) - Janelle Ortiz dreamed of becoming famous.…
-
ARNOLD, Mo. (