C-SPAN Calling Students to Enter Civil Documentary Competition

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 10:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 10:33 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - C-SPAN is calling on all middle school and high school students, to enter into its annual civics documentary competition called "Student-Cam".

This year's topic is on "What Does It Mean to Be American".

Students are asked to create a 5-to-7-minute video about constitutional rights, nationalism, and a historic event to explain how it defines the American experience.

Believe it or not, there is up to $100,000 in cash prizes for winning documentaries.

If your child wants to compete, they have from November 1, 2018, through January 20th, 2019 to submit.

