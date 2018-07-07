BWI Sobriety Checkpoint to be Conducted at Lake of the Ozarks

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Capt. Michael Turner, commanding officer of Troop F in Jefferson City, announced that a BWI, boating while intoxicated, sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on the Lake of the Ozarks sometime in July.

Boaters who come across this checkpoint on the water are subject to being stopped.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer doing the checkpoint will briefly speak to the driver of the boat, then perform a safety check of the boat's equipment.

If the officer suspects the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they will be asked to perform a field sobriety test.

Patrol said all efforts will be made to keep the process as brief as possible.

"Operating a boat while impaired is just as dangerous, and just as illegal, as driving a car while impaired," Captain Turner said. "To ensure the safety for all people on the water, boaters should designate a sober operator for their vessel anytime their plans include alcohol."