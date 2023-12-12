SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Business owners, Springfield City Council members and MoDOT project managers had a meeting at the Denny Wayne Conference Room in the Busch Building that became ‘standing room only’ this afternoon.

The reason? A presentation and economic impact analysis by MoDOT regarding the upcoming East Sunshine Corridor project.

“It’s not unusual for MoDOT to do one of these studies and then present it to the public or the city council,” Kristi Bachman with MoDOT said. “The economic impact analysis is unique. I don’t think that we’ve ever been asked to do one of those, and that’s why it was important to team up with an economist who could do that analysis for us and share their experience and insight into it.”

The hour-long presentation included data on traffic flow, crashes and the impact on local businesses if the proposed solution, a median, was built along parts of East Sunshine.

“We’re trying to do is reduce crashes and reduce injuries on the corridor, and by putting in raised medians and access management, we’re controlling where those left turns are occurring,” Bachman said.

Business owners OzarksFirst spoke to said they’re still opposed to a median coming out of the meeting.

“What this is going to do is force people to try and make some turns so that they can get [where they’re trying to go] and they’ll be going through neighborhoods. I think the neighbors think that this is a real safety problem and putting a lot of traffic on the side streets and that hasn’t been addressed,” Tom Fowler with State Bank of Southwest Missouri said. “When you combine that with the neighbors that are going to be opposed to this because it runs traffic on the access streets, a lot more traffic, that’s a problem, then you have a problem with emergency vehicles getting access because of the median is down the middle of the road.”

“I was a little disappointed. It’s been billed as a safety project, and when you look at the data from their own report, over five years, there’s been 52 million trips down Sunshine,” Todd Willson with Rapid Roberts said. “728 crashes over 52 million trips, over 80% of them were same way-rear ends. My biggest concern, obviously, is the impact on my business. We’ve had medians placed in front of our businesses before. There is a direct impact.”

The two said they were on board with other improvements, but not the median.

“I would like to see improvements for pedestrians, without this median,” Wilson. “I think we need to invest in the sidewalks, the crosswalks. Medians are not conducive to that. The pedestrians, I think, are important piece of our business as well. “

“The public will really decide whether they want to use Sunshine Street or not. If it gets too congested, they won’t go down Sunshine Street,” Fowler said.

“There’s no room for expanding sunshine in at more lanes on Sunshine Street,” Bachman said. “The raised medians are the most effective assessment and management strategy on a road like Sunshine Street.”

Bachman said there will be an open-house style meeting this winter and construction on the project will not begin until 2025.