POLK COUNTY, Mo. – The Bolivar City Fire Department has issued a burn ban until further notice.

According to a post by the Bolivar City Fire Department, Polk County and the City of Bolivar have issued burn bans effective immediately. Outdoor burning of any kind is not permitted within city limits or Polk County at this time.

Open burning is completely restricted. Fires are only allowed in grills and designated fire pits.

Questions about fires in Polk County can be directed to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management at 417-326-6610.

Questions about fires inside of Bolivar city limits can be directed to the Bolivar City Fire Department at 417-328-5853.

Notice will be given when the burn bans are lifted.