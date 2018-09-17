Buffalo Student Awarded $25K in Settlement with District after getting Punched on a School Bus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

BUFFALO, Mo (Springfield News-Leader) - The parents of a Buffalo student filed a lawsuit against the Dallas County district after their son was punched on a school bus.

Clint and Malina Swanigan, of Buffalo, filed the civil lawsuit in March. The district denied any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $25,000 to the family.

In the suit, the Swanigans alleged their son suffered injuries after he was punched in the arm March 8, 2017, by another student on the school bus. At the time, the boy was 11.

The exact nature of the boy's injuries were not spelled out in the settlement agreement filed in Greene County. The case was handled by Judge Mark Powell.

Dallas County Superintendent Tim Ryan confirmed the district reached a deal with the Swanigan family. He said the incident was immediately reported to school officials.

