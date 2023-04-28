UPDATE 8:30 A.M. — The Buffalo police and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has given the schools the all-clear to enter the buildings.

Original article:

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Buffalo and Dallas County schools are on lockdown as law enforcement sweeps the buildings for danger.

According to a press release from Dallas County R-I Schools, the district received a threatening call.

Though the call is believed to be a false threat, the schools and law enforcement are following procedure and conducting sweeps of the buildings. Once the buildings are cleared, students will be allowed inside.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office would not speak about the threat. Calls to the schools have gone unanswered.

