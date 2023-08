DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Buffalo, Missouri, was killed in an accident early Monday morning in Dallas County.

Ricky Weatherd, 74, was traveling northbound on Highway K north of Long Lane when the vehicle he was driving went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Weatherd was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was also seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

This is the 92nd fatality crash in Troop D in 2023.