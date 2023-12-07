BUFFALO, Mo. – ‘Tis the season for milk and cookies and Buffalo, Missouri is all in. On Friday, December 8, 2023 they will be hosting the Downtown Cookie Crawl from 6-8pm. Over 30 local businesses, organizations, and churches will be handing out cookies along the crawl route.

“A customer had told us they did it in a small town in Northern Missouri,” explains event co-organizer Randi Aldrich, “We loved the idea and took off running with it.”

Cookie crawlers will start at Market 116 where punch cards will be on sale for $5. A map with participating businesses will available.

While it’s uncertain how many people will be coming for cookies, over 1,000 have shown interest on Facebook. Since many businesses are whipping up homemade recipes, organizers are trying to spread the word of the possible turnout.

Needing more cookies is a good problem to have, says Randi Aldrich, “We hope this is a good turnout so we can continue to do it.”

Details:

Purchase $5 cookie pass at Market 116 – 104 N Cedar Street, Buffalo, Missouri

$5 includes a cookie pass, a bag, map and a $5 gift card to Market 116.

Visit local businesses on the map and get cookie pass punched.

Bring completed cookie pass back to Market 116 to be entered into a drawing.

Ugly Sweaters receive an additional entry.

Hayrides driven by the Grinch and Santa will be available.