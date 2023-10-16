SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s is getting closer to opening its doors and has started hiring workers for the new Springfield location.

The hiring events started Sunday and continue every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last day being Thursday, October 19.

Brandon Miller is one of the many people who applied to work at the new Buc-ee’s in Springfield, and he said he is excited to get started.

“I feel like it went really well. I’m excited for it too. For it to come into the community just because it’s almost like the Disneyworld of gas stations if you will,” Miller said. “So I think it will be a good opportunity.”

The gas station is looking to hire around 200 to 250 full-time employees and set up a five-day hiring event to find employees.

“You do have to apply online,” Josh Smith Buc-ee’s Southeast Director of Operations. “But you’ll come in, you’ll have an interview, and then potentially a job offer at the end of that interview.”

“They were very accommodating to people that had current jobs,” Miller said. “And trying to work out times for us to come that wouldn’t hinder us or have to try to figure out a time to be able to come back.”

Smith said some departments will start working in the next three weeks and after that, Buc-ee’s doors will open in the next 40-60 days.

“One of the coolest parts of my job is getting to see the first-day reactions,” Smith said. “And having everybody come in and just be amazed because it really is something that they look forward to for a long time.”

For those who are hoping to work at the new gas station, there is still time to apply while the hiring event is going on.

“If they haven’t and they’re just now applying, go ahead and apply, do it all online and then come in here because we are all working,” Smith said. “So we’re not making as much phone calls, but just come on in, check in at the front desk and then come back on for an interview.”