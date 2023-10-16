SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re getting an up-and-close look at the new Buc-ee’s travel center set to open soon. The facility has been generating anticipation and excitement among fans since ground was broken in August 2022.



The Texas-based retailer is putting the final touches on its new location in Springfield off I-44 near the Mulroy Road exit. The mega-convenience store (with 120 fuel pumps) is now topped with signs showing the company’s iconic beaver mascot. It will be Buc-ee’s (pronounced buck-ease) first location in Missouri.

A representative with Buc-ee’s tells FOX 49 and KOLR 10 the retailer hopes to have the facility open within the next couple of months. An exact opening date has not been announced, though the company says it could be within the next 60 days.

It’s a big place, so the company is on a major hiring spree to fill up to 250 positions. You have to apply online first. Walk-ins are not encouraged. Applicants will be chosen for an in-person interview. The last day to apply is this Thursday, October 19th. Applications can be submitted on Buc-ee’s website.