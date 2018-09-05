Bridgeton Woman Charged with Starving Child Video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Bridgeton, Missouri woman is behind bars accused of starving her son.

Makayla Hill is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

When police found the 24-year-old on Sunday, she was with two children. A two-month-old boy was unresponsive.

Officials tried to revive the baby but he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

According to an autopsy, the boy, Samuel Williamson, Jr. was malnourished.

If convicted, Hill could spend life in prison.

State officials took custody of the other child that was with Hill.