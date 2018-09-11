Breaking: Springfield Shooting Victim Dies Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Breaking news Tuesday morning: Springfield police are now investigating last night's shooting on Mill Street as a homicide.

The man's name has not been released yet.

According to Lieutenant Curt Ringgold with SPD, a mane in his late 20's was fatally shot in the 2500 block of West Mill around 8:30 p.m.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect, but have since cleared the scene. It's unclear whether there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim.