News

Breaking: Springfield Shooting Victim Dies

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 06:06 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 06:07 AM CDT

Breaking: Springfield Shooting Victim Dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Breaking news Tuesday morning: Springfield police are now investigating last night's shooting on Mill Street as a homicide.

The man's name has not been released yet. 

According to Lieutenant Curt Ringgold with SPD, a mane in his late 20's was fatally shot in the 2500 block of West Mill around 8:30 p.m.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect, but have since cleared the scene. It's unclear whether there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected