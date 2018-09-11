BREAKING: Police Search for Suspect in Shooting in West Springfield, 1 in Hospital Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A man is recovering in the hospital tonight after being shot in West Springfield.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the driveway of a residence in the 2500 block of West Mill Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police a searching for a male suspect.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police also said this was an isolated incident. Police are interviewing people living inside the residence where the shooting occurred.