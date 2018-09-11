News

BREAKING: Police Search for Suspect in Shooting in West Springfield, 1 in Hospital

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:58 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 10:11 PM CDT

BREAKING: Police Search for Suspect in Shooting in West Springfield, 1 in Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A man is recovering in the hospital tonight after being shot in West Springfield.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the driveway of a residence in the 2500 block of West Mill Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police a searching for a male suspect.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police also said this was an isolated incident. Police are interviewing people living inside the residence where the shooting occurred.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected