UPDATE

JOPLIN, Mo. — After a long night of investigation, Joplin Police say they know what happened Saturday night when two motorcycle riders crashed and died in the downtown area.

In a news release issued today (9/3), JPD says the two motorcyclists were driving at speeds between 80 – 100 mph down Joplin’s Main Street, where the speed limit is between 20 – 30 mph. They were running stop lights and weaving in and out of traffic.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop at 10th and Main, but discontinued the pursuit at 9th and Main when the motorcyclists continued to flee at high rates of speed.

Police say as the motorcycles approached Casey’s General Store on North Main, they collided with another motorcyclist who was leaving the parking lot.

JPD says the debris field stretched over a full city block. Witnesses said one of the motorcycles appeared to explode.

Colten Goddard, 18 – JPD mugshot

Police arrested the third motorcyclist, Colten Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma. Authorities are seeking 2nd degree murder charges against Goddard.

Main Street was opened back up around 3 a.m.

UPDATE

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police say at least two motorcyclists are dead tonight after running from officers.

Capt. Trevor Duncan said officers attempted to stop the two riders who were driving carelessly in and out of traffic, around 15th and Main. That’s when they say the two sped off, continuing to ride northbound even more carelessly through traffic.

Duncan said there were extra patrols in the downtown area due to a cruise night event with many people in attendance.

Officers discontinued pursuit because of the dangerous situation, but say they witnessed the drivers running red lights and driving more dangerously. Duncan says moments later they received a call about a motorcycle crash in front of the Casey’s convenience story at 403 North Main Street.

When officers arrived, Duncan says there were three motorcycles present – two crashed and two riders deceased. The third rider was arrested and taken to jail.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating and officials say Main Street will be closed until they finish collecting evidence and information.

ORIGINAL POST

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash in the 400 block of Main Street, near the Casey’s General Store on 403 N. Main Street.

Multiple fire and ambulance crews are currently on scene.

Officials are not available for comment at this time.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Joplin Police Department posted a notice on their Facebook page, seen below.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some, viewer discretion is advised.

