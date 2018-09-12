BREAKING: Man Shot in Springfield Burglary Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Breaking news in Springfield this morning. Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Lt. Curt Ringgold tells KOLR10 a man was attempting to break into a home in the 3200 block of West Madison. The resident inside the home called 9-1-1, but shot the man before police could arrive.

This incident is currently under investigation with little information currently available. Check back with Ozarksfirst.Com for updated information.