BREAKING: Man Shot in Springfield Burglary
Breaking news in Springfield this morning. Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Lt. Curt Ringgold tells KOLR10 a man was attempting to break into a home in the 3200 block of West Madison. The resident inside the home called 9-1-1, but shot the man before police could arrive.
This incident is currently under investigation with little information currently available. Check back with Ozarksfirst.Com for updated information.
