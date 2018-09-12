News

BREAKING: Man Shot in Springfield Burglary

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 04:52 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 05:44 AM CDT

Breaking news in Springfield this morning. Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Lt. Curt Ringgold tells KOLR10 a man was attempting to break into a home in the 3200 block of West Madison. The resident inside the home called 9-1-1, but shot the man before police could arrive. 

This incident is currently under investigation with little information currently available.  Check back with Ozarksfirst.Com for updated information. 

