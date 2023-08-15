BRANSON WEST, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to Branson West to evaluate its public wastewater system for improvements.

The Missouri DNR offers funding to qualified communities to help cover the costs. Branson West will use the grant to identify improvements its system needs to meet permit requirements and to continue reliable service to the area.

The facility plan should be complete in February 2025, according to a press release.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.