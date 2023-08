BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen voted on August 8 to limit drag show performances in the city limits.

The ordinance imposes restrictions on where drag performances can take place. No drag shows can be held within 600 feet of a church, school or public park.

During the first reading and public comment in July, Mayor Larry Milton said this is not a ban.

The ordinance also requires establishments hosting drag shows to cover its windows so people on the sidewalk can’t see in.