Branson using a 100,000 dollar science study to update shows Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- We first told you about plans to conduct a comprehensive study of Branson's live theater industry last year as part of the Branson Chamber of Commerce "five in five initiative." well, the chamber has launched that almost 100,000 dollar study.

Grant Sloan, vice president of member engagement for the Branson chamber says the chamber has been working with the Branson show task force since January. "You know they've got the buy in. They can get other show stakeholders to buy into this study. Because really the more input we have, the more successful the study is going to be."

The goal of the study is to do an in depth analysis of the live theater industry in Branson and explore strategies to strengthen the shows now and in the future. Andrea Brett, a Branson performer, knows that new things are in store for Branson, "There are a lot of things coming to Branson as well..attractions, other things -- and so we want to know where the future is -- and where we need to go in the entertainment industry, so we can keep doing what we love to do."

Sloan says it's exciting to have 17 industry stakeholders representing 26 live shows backing them, and their support is important.

The theater study is expected to be completed in 9 months.