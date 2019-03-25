Branson Teen Identifies Goals at Disney's Dreamers Academy

BRANSON, Mo. - Benjamin Walworth, a junior from Branson, was one of 100 students selected to attend the 2019 Disney Dreamers Academy-- a weekend event that helps students identify their dreams and set goals to achieve them.

" I wrote about how I want to start a nonprofit organization," said Walworth of his entrance essay for the program. "I just want to help encourage others to develop a habit of giving, because I am very active with community service-- it's my favorite activity that I do."

The Dreamers Academy takes place at Disney World and features a series of leadership seminars and career-oriented workshops designed to equip students with leadership, communication and networking skills. Students learned from industry professionals such as television host Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine staff.

“My hope is these Disney Dreamers realize there are no limits to what they can achieve,” said Steve Harvey. “All the amazing people they had the chance to hear from this weekend had to start somewhere, and I am excited to see where the dreams of these 100 students take them. That is why I enjoy partnering with Disney on this program every year.”

Walworth attended the Dreamers Academy with two other Missouri students-- Kevin Neely of Ferguson and Sabrina Baggstrom of Kirkwood. All three teens had a behind-the-scenes tour of the Disney World park operations.