BRANSON, Mo. — One school district in the Ozarks is doubling its security presence throughout all seven of its schools.

Branson has added four school protection officers, or SPOs, who will work alongside the four existing school resource officers.

There are 4,600 students and more than 600 employees. Ryan Pace, the Director of Safety for Branson Schools, said the new hires allow them to continue to put the well-being of its students and staff first.

“Making sure that each campus is equipped with the right personnel to have a quicker response time and to make sure that someone is there for students and staff to go in case of an emergency,” said Pace.

The difference between a school resource officer and a school protection officer is that the SROs are commissioned law officers and a school protection officer is not law enforcement.

The four SPOs will be armed but will not have the arresting powers that the resource officers do.

Pace says the SPOs will help monitor security and see who’s coming in and out of the schools. The training that protection officers go through is similar to what the SROs have done, like learning how to work with children in a school setting.

“Our community is vast as far as our district. It’s spread out, so that response time for a single SRO, like our Cedar Ridge campus has 3 different schools on one campus. So that’s a lot for one person to cover,” said Pace.