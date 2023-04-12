BRANSON, Mo. – A fake Facebook post has been circulating Taney County pages. The Branson Police Department shows you how to spot a fake post below.

The fake post shows a photo of a child and a message stating the girl that was found on the side of the road in a coma that BPD is trying to identify.

“This is another example of one of the fake posts that circulate trying to cause hysteria and panic, and could lead to further spam issues. BPD has no current cases or reports matching this incident,” wrote BPD on their Facebook page.

BPD wanted to remind the public that if the Branson Police Department Facebook page does not post about a crime or safety update, there is a chance that the post is fake.

Here’s a graphic of what to look for when seeing a questionable post: