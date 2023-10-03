BRANSON, Mo. — Branson police officers and firefighters will be visiting several different neighborhoods to build relationships with the people they serve and protect.

This is part of the annual National Night Out, something law enforcement agencies all across the country have taken part in for more than 40 years.

Since 1970, more than 38 million neighbors and community members have engaged in the event. In Missouri, over 70 cities have participated in the past including Branson, Springfield, and Republic.

From 6 to 8 p.m., you will have the opportunity to meet Branson police and firefighters. They will explain how residents can utilize city resources while working to promote community safety.

There are several neighborhood events scheduled throughout Branson that include the following neighborhoods: