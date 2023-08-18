BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department will provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on February 28.

Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt recapped the incident and showed a Community Critical Incident Debrief video that includes video of the actual incident.

Chief Schmitt says no criminal charges will be filed against Branson officers by Taney County Prosecutor Brad Hughes.

The officers returned to full duty about six weeks after the incident, according to Schmitt.

The incident happened when wanted suspect Randall Wesolek Jr. of Taney County was found at a gas station on West 76 Country Blvd by BPD officers.

Wesolek was told to exit his car and a struggle began. Wesolek produced a gun and officers fired their weapons, according to the press release from BPD.

