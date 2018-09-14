Branson Officials Ask for Residents to Share Flood Concerns Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- Branson city officials want to hear from you about any flooding concerns you might have.

Anyone who lives in the city is invited to a series of public meetings to share any issues.

The meetings are happening Sept. 17 and 18, between 6 to 8 p.m. at the community center, on Compton Drive in Branson.