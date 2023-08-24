KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership with the City of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District that makes the southwest Missouri region the official vacation destination of the team.

According to a press release on the team’s website, Branson and the Lakes area will receive a mix of “experiential and digital activation assests, including an annual in-market season kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities.”

The city will also have a large presence around the team’s NFL Draft coverage and fan events, including serving as presenting partner of the first Season Ticket Member Draft Fest at Arrowhead Stadium.

We are excited and proud to partner with Branson and the Lakes Area to help elevate the exciting opportunities they offer for destination entertainment right here in Chiefs Kingdom. Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard. We’d like to thank the City of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District for their partnership. We look forward to getting this relationship off the ground and bringing new visitors to this incredible destination. Chiefs President Mark Donovan

“We are deeply honored as our City becomes the first ever Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs. Millions of fans in Chiefs Kingdom will be exposed to Branson and all we have to offer in live music shows, attractions and family fun,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton. “We are incredibly excited for our region to be showcased alongside the reigning Super Bowl Champions and the most popular sport in America.”

The Branson and Lakes Area will also serve as presenting partner of the Hometown Hero program, which honors public servants and frontline workers serving the community.

For more information on the Chiefs, visit the team’s website located here.