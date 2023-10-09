BRANSON, Mo. – Branson musician and entertainer Buck Trent has died at age 85, according to his wife, Jean.

This is Jean Trent

It is with great sorrow and a broken heart to say my husband, my love, Buck Trent, went to be with Jesus this morning. I lost my best friend, and the world lost a Master Musician and Country Music Legend. Oh Yeah! Jean Trent

Buck Trent was beloved in Branson as a 5-string banjo player and “down-home humorist” at his show, the Buck Trent Country Music Show. He also performed with Dolly Parton.

According to his website, Buck Trent was “born and raised in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Buck started performing on WORD Radio at the age of 10. He traveled to California and Texas, finally arriving in Nashville in 1959 where he joined the Bill Carlisle Show and first appeared on the Grand Ole Opry. He was a regular on “The Porter Wagoner Show”, “Roy Clark Show”, and “Hee Haw”.

Buck invented the electric Banjo and also plays the 5-string Banjo, Dobro, Steel Guitar, Mandolin, Electric Bass and Guitar. Buck is well known for his incredible performances on a variety of instruments and for singing songs, telling country tales and creating a warm rapport with his audiences.”