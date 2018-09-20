Branson Mayor Speaks in Washington
WASHINGTON D.C. - Karen Best, the Mayor of Branson, was in Washington D.C. Thursday.
Best told our D.C. Bureau her greatest concern about discussing local infrastructure in Capitol Hill.
Best said, "At the local level, we are not all about Republicans, Democrats, potholes do not have an identity of Republican and Democrat. So, when it comes to things like infrastructure that is a nonpartisan issue. And it really frustrates me when those on Capitol Hill use politics to derail things that are really bipartisan."
Best also discussed the opioid crisis with the President's Counselor Kellyanne Conway.
More Stories
-
CALIFORNIA - California police are trying a *unique* tactic to catch…
-
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado meatpacker is recalling more…
-
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - At least 44 people are dead after a passenger…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.