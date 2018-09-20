News

Branson Mayor Speaks in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. - Karen Best, the Mayor of Branson, was in Washington D.C. Thursday.

Best told our D.C. Bureau her greatest concern about discussing local infrastructure in Capitol Hill.

Best said, "At the local level, we are not all about Republicans, Democrats, potholes do not have an identity of Republican and Democrat. So, when it comes to things like infrastructure that is a nonpartisan issue.  And it really frustrates me when those on Capitol Hill use politics to derail things that are really bipartisan."

Best also discussed the opioid crisis with the President's Counselor Kellyanne Conway.
 

