BRANSON, Mo. – A 28-year-old Branson man has been arrested and charged in a shooting Tuesday afternoon after he learned his roommates were planning to evict him.

Eric Michael Boehme is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, according to online court records.

A probable cause statement says Boehme and one of the roommates got into an argument that escalated and Boehme took a gun from his bedroom and shot the roommate, saying he felt threatened by the other man.

The roommate was taken to a Branson hospital and then flown to a Springfield hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Court records show that before transport, the shooting victim stated that he and Boehme were in an argument over money and he did not know Boehme was in possession of a gun. He said he did not see the gun before being shot.

Boehme is being held with bond at the Taney County Jail.