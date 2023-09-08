BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson is launching a ‘Lodging Safety Initiative’ designed to ensure all lodging establishments operating within city limits are complying with required public health and safety standards.

The initiative is the result of a comprehensive review of the City’s adopted codes, along with input from various business and non-profit stakeholders, according to a press release from the city. It is intended to provide clear direction to City departments on the priority of public health and safety code compliance.

The initiative implements a framework of enforcing existing codes and authority of the City in encouraging compliance with local ordinances regarding building structures, property maintenance, and fire code requirements that protect public health and safety. The initiative will address severe offenders operating establishments under non-compliant conditions with significant public health and/or life safety violations.

Branson has recently identified several lodging establishments operating outside of the permitting/licensing process, according to the press release.

“Our top priority is to ensure the protection of public health, life, and safety for our guests and residents in Branson,” said Mayor Larry Milton. “This initiative is a positive step in reinforcing the credibility and legitimacy of our city’s business licensing and lodging program by creating an equal regulatory playing field for lodging establishments who actively choose to follow the law and provide healthy and safe accommodations. We are taking this critical step through this initiative to set the level of expectations in our City, especially in lodging establishments housing vulnerable populations in extended stay type living situations,” said Mayor Larry Milton.

The City of Branson code, fire and licensing inspection programs have been actively engaged in contacting all lodging establishments regarding required inspections for the 2024 lodging season, which begins November 1st.